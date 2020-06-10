Belarusian president vows no coup will be staged in presidential election

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has promised that there will be no coups in the country during the upcoming presidential election, while authorities will "bring everyone to their senses" if need be.

"I see everything. Don’t worry, that’s the main thing. We will bring everyone to their senses at the right place at the right time. There will be no coups in the country," Lukashenko said, adding that Ukraine-style protests and coups will also not happen, Belta news agency reports.

Belarus will head to the polls on August 9. On May 21, candidates began gathering signatures to stand in the election, they have until June 19. Fourteen initiative groups are undertaking this task. Pre-election protests in Belarus already saw a few dozens of activists detained, some of them had fines slapped or administrative punishments imposed. Lukashenko earlier said that the authorities will not let anything split the society and will prosecute all people responsible for aggressive actions and violation of public order during the election campaign.