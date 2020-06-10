Austrian retired colonel sentenced to 3 years on charges of spying for Russia

SALZBURG, June 10. /TASS/. A jury found 71-year-old retired Austrian colonel Martin M. guilty of divulging state secrets and deliberately divulging military secrets to the detriment of Austria and for the benefit of Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday night.

The man was sentenced to three years in prison.

A court spokesperson told TASS that the defendant has alredy spent about 18 months in pretrial custody, and this term would be counted as jail time.

"If the verdict enters force, a decision may be made to release the defendant on parole, given that he had already served half of the sentence," he said. "The verdict has not yet entered force: the defense team has not filed an appeal, Salzburg prosecutors have made no statements so far."

The defense attorney, Michael Hofer, confirmed the information: "The court sentenced my defendant to three years. Given his 18-months custody in pretrial detention, he might be released on parole."

The 71-year-old retiree was facing up to 10 years in prison. Salzburg prosecutors accused him of divulging state secrets and deliberately divulging military secrets to the detriment of Austria and for the benefit of Russia. According to the indictment, the suspect worked for Russia’s GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) for 25 years, since 1993, providing information about Austria’s armed forces, weapons systems, objectives of ground forces and the Air Force. According to investigators, the man received almost 300,000 euro as payment.

The suspect denied all charges. His attorney said the 71-year-old man did not divulge state secrets and gathered information from open-access sources, such as web portals and newspapers.