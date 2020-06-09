Serbian president says expects Russian top diplomat to visit Belgrade on June 18-19

BELGRADE, June 9. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday he expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay an official visit to Belgrade on June 18-19.

"I will meet with Lavrov on June 18. I am sure he will come with friendly plans, words and signals," he said, adding that Serbia and Russia "are sincere friends."

Lavrov’s visit to Belgrade was originally scheduled for March 25-26 but was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The two countries’ foreign ministers agreed back then that the Russian top diplomat would visit Serbia when Serbia lifted the state of emergency.