Johns Hopkins University website retrieves data on coronavirus in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7. /TASS/. The Johns Hopkins University, which publishes statistics on new type of coronavirus infection and the number of deaths due to infection worldwide, has retrieved data on coronavirus infections in Brazil on its website.

Earlier, this information was deleted from the portal after the Brazilian Health Ministry stopped publishing the corresponding summary data.

According to the Antagonista publication, the university deleted data on Brazil due to a temporary shutdown of the official website of the Health Ministry, where updates were published. On Saturday evening, the work of this portal was restored. Now the Johns Hopkins University website contains Brazilian statistics as of Friday.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health began to publish a daily report with a three-hour delay after the end of the evening news release, and from Friday it changed its structure and began to publish truncated data containing only information for the last 24 hours. The ministry did not publish aggregate growth rates for morbidity and mortality on Friday.

According to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the daily summary should include information on the positive test results revealed on that particular day and deaths recorded during the day. If coronavirus is confirmed in samples of a patient who has died earlier, this fact should be taken into account in the reports on the day of death, and not be included in the latest data, the head of state stated.

Brazil, where the first case of infection with a new coronavirus was confirmed on February 26, ranks second on the list of countries with the highest number of infected (645,771) after the United States (1,901,416). By the number of deaths (35,026), Brazil comes third after the United States (109,215) and the United Kingdom (40,548). Earlier, the Brazilian Health Ministry predicted that the situation would stabilize by July, a gradual slowdown in the spread of infection would start in August, and a decline is expected in September.