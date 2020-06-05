58 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Fifty-eight more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Fifty-eight coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 2,864.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

As many as 1,855 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow during the past day. The incidence rate has been less than 2,000 cases for three days in a row. In all, Moscow has recorded 191,069 coronavirus cases and 97,358 recoveries by now.

To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.