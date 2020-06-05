Trump speaks in favor of lifting lockdowns in US

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that lockdowns and restrictions, imposed in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, should be lifted.

"We’re opening our country. And <…> the lockdown governors, I don’t know why they continue to lock down," he said.

The US leader cited the example of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, which eased the coronavirus restrictions and, according to Trump, "are doing tremendous business." He expressed hope that New York and New Jersey follow the suit soon.

The US administration earlier published its recommendations for gradual removal of novel coronavirus lockdowns. Trump said it would be up to governors to decide on how their territories should open up, because the epidemic situation differs from state to state.