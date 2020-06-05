UN spokesperson calls for organizing Middle East Quartet meeting as soon as possible

UNITED NATIONS, June 5. /TASS/. A meeting of the Middle East Quartet should be called the soonest possible, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said on Friday.

"I think we would like to see a Quartet... I think we'd all benefit from a Quartet meeting happening as soon as possible," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 17 it was time to annex some of the Palestinian territories on West Bank. Two days later, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine was terminating all agreements with Israel and the United States and stressed that Israel must be held responsible for attempts to annex occupied Palestinian territories.

The previous Quartet meeting was held on May 22.