Over 126,000 patients with COVID, suspected COVID undergo treatment in hospitals in Russia

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. More than 126,000 patients with the novel coronavirus infection or suspected COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Russia, with more than 3,400 of them being connected to lung ventilators, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"A total of 126,500 people are undergoing treatment in medical establishments. They include patients with the coronavirus infection and patients with suspected coronavirus infection or those who are at have other forms of community-acquired pneumonias or morbid conditions that are at a stage of diagnosis. As many as 3,460 patients are connected to ventilators," he said in an interview with the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.