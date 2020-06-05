All world nations should have equal access to anti-coronavirus vaccine — Russian minister

"It should be accessible for all," he said. "The question is in its price, since when it comes to large-scale vaccination, the price matters, of course."

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. An anti-coronavirus vaccine should be equally accessible for all nations, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday in an interview with the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He said this matter had been raised at the online global summit on vaccines in London this Thursday. "All agree that vaccination is the most economical option for reducing morbidity and mortality. And all, naturally, agreed that a vaccine should be accessible for all countries," he stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,714,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 393,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,261,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.