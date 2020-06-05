Kanye West donates $2 mln to relatives of George Floyd and other victims of violence in US

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. Rapper Kanye West donated $2 mln to relatives of George Floyd and other African-American victims of disproportionate use of force in the United States, the artist’s official representative told ABC.

West will pay for George Floyd's daughter's college education, according to the rapper's representative. The money will also go to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Arbery was allegedly shot and killed while jogging in Georgia in February. Taylor was shot eight times in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by police on March 13.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. Curfew was enacted in a number of cities, including New York.