Trump proposes increasing police funding

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump made a proposal to increase funding for law enforcement amid riots across the country.

"The Radical Left Democrats new theme is ‘Defund the Police’. Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family. This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists. I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement," Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. Curfew was enacted in a number of cities, including New York.