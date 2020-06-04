Russian envoy says US failed to protect citizens’ constitutional rights

"We are also not seeing any significant shifts in addressing the existing systematic problems, including brazen human right violations, racial, ethnic and religious discrimination, police impunity, biased nature of justice, overflowing prisons, uncontrolled use of firearms and ‘self-defense means’ by individuals and many others. Ingibjorg [Solrun] Gisladottir, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, already focused on concerns regarding structural inequality and racism in this country [the US] and the need to uproot it," he stressed.

VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. Russia does not see any changes in addressing the US systematic human rights violations, racial, ethnic and religious discrimination and police impunity, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told an online meeting of this international organization.

According to him, "excessive use of force by the US police is a concerning indicator that highlights systematic failures to protect constitutional rights of American citizens." "Local and foreign media regularly accuse the police of racism and excessive use of force. It is widely known that it is African-Americans like George Floyd suffer from violence from US law enforcement agents in most cases. At the same time, the official statistic of violations, including murders, committed by law enforcement agents when on duty is deliberately not registered on a nationwide scale," Lukashevich is certain.

The Russian envoy informed that KilledbyPolice.net, human rights website, data shows, "in 2015, US police officers killed 994 people, 962 in 2016, 986 in 2017, 992 in 2018, 1,004 in 2019, and killed around 400 people in the first five months of 2020," the diplomat added.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.