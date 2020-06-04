COVID-19 pandemic disrupts vaccination against cholera and other diseases, says WHO chief

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unraveling many of the gains we have made. Vaccination campaigns for polio, cholera, measles, meningitis and HPV have been disrupted, putting hundreds of millions of people at risk," the WHO chief stated. "A vaccine will be essential for controlling COVID-19. But vaccines only realise their true power when they are deployed to protect the poorest and most vulnerable."

"Our shared duty is to ensure that once a vaccine is available, it is available to everyone," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "That’s why WHO and our partners have established the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool."

"COVID-19 is a devastating reminder that life is fragile & that in our global village, our individual health depends on our collective health," he pointed out. "Now is the moment for the world to come together in solidarity to realise the power of vaccines for everyone."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,586,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 388,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,181,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 441,108 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 204,623 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,384 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.