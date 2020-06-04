Belarus’s Lukashenko appoints new Prime Minister, Cabinet members

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed appointment orders for the new government of the republic Thursday. Roman Golovchenko, a graduate of Russia’s MGIMO University, who previously served as the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, has become the new Prime Minister.

New Deputy Prime Ministers

Nikolay Snopkov, who previously served as an Ambassador of Belarus to China, has been appointed as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus. Alexander Subbotin has become a Deputy Prime Minister; it is undisclosed whom he replaced at this position.

Who stayed

Vladimir Makey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, retained his position in the new government. Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin and Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich also remain in their previous offices.

Government reshuffle

Yuly Seliverstov, who was previously the First Deputy Minister of Finance, has become the new head of this ministry. Pyotr Pakhomchik, who previously headed the BelAZ OJSC, has become the new Minister of Industry.