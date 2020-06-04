Ukraine reports record high number of daily coronavirus cases

KIEV, June 4. /TASS/. As many as 588 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number so far, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On the one hand, we have a record number of daily recoveries at 602, but on the other hand, daily cases stand at a record high of 588," he pointed out.

According to the health minister, Ukraine has so far recorded a total of 25,410 coronavirus cases, 11,042 recoveries and 747 deaths.

The previous low for daily coronavirus cases was set on April 23, when 578 new patients were identified.