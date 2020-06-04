All-time high daily coronavirus death toll registered in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4. /TASS/. The all-time high number of novel coronavirus deaths - 1,349 - was reported in Brazil in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said in its official bulletin published late on Wednesday.

The causes of another 4,100 deaths, which could also be related to the infection, are currently being verified.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 584,016, including 28,633 cases registered in the past 24 hours. A total of 238,617 patients have recovered.

The southeastern state of Sao Paulo remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, including its eponymous capital, home to more than 21 million people. The region has nearly 123,500 infection cases and over 8,200 fatalities. Massive outbreaks were also reported in Rio de Janeiro (over 59,200 cases and 6,010 deaths) and the northeastern region of Seara (over 56,000 cases and 3,605 deaths).

Other worst-affected regions are the northeastern states of Pernambuco (almost 36,500 cases and 3,012 deaths) and Maranhao (over 38,100 cases and 1,028 deaths), as well as Amazonas (over 44,300 cases and 2,138 deaths) and Para (over 44,700 cases and 3,193 deaths) in the country’s north.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the number of COVID-19 cases. In terms of fatalities, the South American country is in the fourth place after the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy. The Health Ministry predicts that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow, and the cases would decline in September.