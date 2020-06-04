More charges filed against police who detained Floyd - TV

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed charges of aiding and abetting murder against former police officers who detained George Floyd, a man whose death triggered large-scale protests in the United States, CNN said.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, former police Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, punishable in Minnesota with up to 40 years in prison. Initially, the officer faced milder charges of third-degree murder.

Chauvin’s former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York and Washington, have enacted a curfew.