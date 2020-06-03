Moscow's COVID-19 death toll rises by 64 to 2,749 — center

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Another 64 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Sixty-four patients whose pneumonia diagnosis had been confirmed and who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection died in Moscow," the center informed.

A total of 2,749 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections have died in the Russian capital.

"The crisis center reminds again that if you develop any cold-like symptoms, stay at home and avoid self-medication. Do not put your life and health at risk as well as the lives and health of people around, call for a doctor," the center added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,468,700 people have been infected worldwide and more than 382,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,078,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 195,957 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,215 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.