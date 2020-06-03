UN urges US not to ignore protesters’ grievances

GENEVA, July 3. /TASS/. The United States should not turn a blind eye to the grievances of numerous people, who took to the streets in many US cities to protest against police violence, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday.

"There must be a profound examination of a wide range of issues, including socio-economic factors and deep-seated discrimination," Bachelet said.

The UN high commissioner called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigations" into "all actions by the authorities and protesters that have led to death or injury."

"The voices calling for an end to the killings of unarmed African Americans need to be heard. The voices calling for an end to police violence need to be heard. And the voices calling for an end to the endemic and structural racism that blights US society need to be heard," Bachelet said.

"At all times, but especially during a crisis, a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally," the UN official went on.

According to the UN high commissioner’s statement, the protests engulfed more than 300 US cities. In her words, "there are credible reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officers, including indiscriminate and improper use of less-lethal weapons and ammunition."

Bachelet also mentioned "at least 200 reported incidents of journalists covering the protests being physically attacked, intimidated or arbitrarily arrested, despite their press credentials being clearly visible."

"What has been happening is an unprecedented assault on journalists. In some cases they have been attacked or even arrested while on air," she said, describing those events as "shocking," given that freedom of expression and of the media are fundamental principles in the US.

"I call on the authorities at all levels to ensure the message is clearly understood - reporters must be able to do their important work free from attacks or repression," Bachelet added.

The UN high commissioner also called upon the protesters "to express their demands for justice peacefully," and urged the police "to take the utmost care not to enflame the situation through the use of excessive force."

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired and one policeman, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.