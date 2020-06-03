Number of people detained during US protests tops 9,800 — TV

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. A total of 9,839 people were arrested during protests in many US cities triggered by the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, CNN said citing own calculations.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states following Floyd’s death on May 25. He died in hospital after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called upon the protesters to follow the instructions from the authorities and stay indoors from 20:00 to 05:00 local time.

"I want to applaud the local police who have done a great job. I want to applaud the state police who have done a great job, the protests were mainly peaceful all across the state. And I want to thank all involved for keeping it that way," Cuomo said during a news conference aired by the NY1 TV channel.