Russia, China, US, Pakistan vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan held video consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday to agree to do their utmost to accelerate the exchange of prisoners of war between Kabul and the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and to promote intra-Afghan talks, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, director of the second Asian department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS.

"The main result is we will do our utmost together to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war between Kabul and the Taliban and to promote intra-Afghan talks," Kabulov said. "The exchange process is on. It is slower than we would like it to be, but it is continuing and now the need has emerged to hold a preliminary discussion of further steps."

At the consultations Russia, China and the United States were represented by special envoys and Pakistan, by the foreign minister’s first deputy.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Doha. The United States, its allies and the coalition are going to pull their forces out of Afghanistan within 14 months. The Taliban pledged not to use the territory of Afghanistan for actions endangering the security of the United States and its allies. By the beginning of intra-Afghan talks on a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire up to 5,000 supporters of the Taliban and up to 1,000 persons held by the Taliban are to be set free in a confidence-building gesture.