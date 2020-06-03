Coronavirus count in Georgia reaches 800

TBILISI, June 3. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 4 coronavirus cases were registered in Georgia, bringing the total case count in the country to 800, the government website on the pandemic announced Wednesday.

One day earlier, Georgia reported two new cases. On June 1, 11 infections were recorded whereas May 31 saw 26 cases. The total recovery count is 640, or 80% of the infected.

The number of the quarantined reduced by 84 and is now 2,424. The number of hospital patients increased by 4, bringing the total number of the hospitalized with COVID-19 to 304. In all, thirteen people succumbed to the disease. Three cases were delivered home from abroad.

According to the latest data, Georgia conducted 60,273 tests for the coronavirus, covering 1.6% of the population.

Between March 21 and May 22, a state of emergency was in effect in Georgia. On April 27, the authorities began withdrawing restrictions.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,468,700 people have been infected worldwide and more than 382,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,078,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.