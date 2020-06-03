COVID-19 case count spikes in Ukraine, 483 infected in past 24 hours

KIEV, June 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus case count in Ukraine spiked again after a brief decline. On Tuesday, Ukrainian medics registered 483 new cases versus 328 on Monday and 340 on Sunday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced Wednesday. The total case count in Ukraine is now 24,823.

Therefore, last day’s case increase is 47% bigger than one day earlier.

According to the report, "there were 24,823 COVID-19 cases, confirmed via lab testing, 735 of them lethal, and 10,440 recoveries." In the past 24 hours, 8 people died and 362 people recovered, the Council added. According to Health Minister Maxim Stepanov, there are 44 children and 103 medical staffers among the newly infected.

The minister added that 16,085 tests were conducted Tuesday, including 9,880 using the polymerase chain reaction method (PCR) and 6,205 tests for antibodies. Of those, 3.33% were positive. According to the Health Ministry’s Public Health Center, a total of 381,552 tests have been conducted during the pandemic, covering 0.9% of the country’s population.

Most cases were registered in Lvov and Rovno regions as well as in Kiev.

The first coronavirus case in Ukraine was recorded on March 3. Ukraine has enacted a quarantine that will last until June 22; however, on June 1, the country entered the third stage of withdrawal of restrictions, which involves restoration of mass transit between regions and reopening of fitness centers.