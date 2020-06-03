One person killed, several wounded in New York shooting - TV

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Police opened fire on Tuesday killing a man, who had fired shots at people in New York’s Brooklyn, ABC TV channel reported citing sources.

According to them, the suspect used firearms after 9pm on Tuesday targeting two people. Police who arrived at the scene wounded the attacker, who later died. Two police officers were injured in the incident.

Tensions in New York were running high. On Tuesday night police detained nearly 700 people during the riots in downtown Manhattan.

Mass protests and riots flared up in many US states after the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police used a knee-to-neck tactic during his detention on May 25. Floyd was suspected of using forged banknotes. The man died in a local hospital shortly afterwards. On May 26, four police were fired and one of them put under arrest and charged with unpremeditated murder.