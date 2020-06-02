Berlin talks to discuss possibility of putting pressure on Moscow - Ukrainian top diplomat

KIEV, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s delegation to the Berlin consultations on the activities of the Normandy Four group will look for ways to make Russia adopt "a constructive position" on Donbass, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told ICTV.

"Our partners are open to any constructive ideas and we will, first and foremost, discuss what may happen to the Minsk Agreements if Russia fails to adopt a constructive position. We will discuss ways to persuade Russia to adopt a constructive stance," said Kuleba who will head Ukraine’s delegation to the Berlin consultations set to take place on Tuesday.

At the same time, he emphasized the need "to focus on positive things and efforts to resolve issues instead of creating problems and raising tensions."

Kuleba added that Ukraine planned to inform its partners "not only about the political aspects" of efforts to resolve the situation in Donbass but also about regional security. "Our partners will get as reliable and precise information as possible… particularly from the defense minister, who is part of our delegation," Kuleba said, adding that Ukraine sought to resolve the conflict diplomatically.