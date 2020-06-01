Ukraine confirms over 24,000 coronavirus cases

KIEV, June 1. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grew by 340 in the past day to 24,012, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a briefing on Monday.

"In the past day, 340 people contracted the coronavirus, including 13 children and 79 medical personnel," the health minister said.

The growth in infections in the past day dropped nearly 27.4% compared with Saturday (468 cases) and 13.5% compared with Friday. In the past day ten deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine versus 12 a day earlier. Some 152 people recovered versus 227 a day earlier.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,690 people have recovered in Ukraine and 718 people have died. Among them 7.2% are children and 19.2% are medical personnel.