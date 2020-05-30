Ex-German chancellor calls for resolving differences with Russia through dialogue

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. Political differences between the European Union and Russia can only be resolved through dialogue, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"Federal Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and the Russian president hold conversations on a regular basis," said Schroeder, who served as German Chancellor from 1998 to 2005.

"I am sure that we can resolve political differences only through dialogue," he added. "This is why it is important to continue such discussions. We need cooperation, not confrontation between the European Union and Russia," Schroeder pointed out.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Berlin planned to give a new impetus to relations with Moscow during Germany’s EU presidency in the second half of 2020, but sanctions needed to remain in place until there was progress in the Minsk process.