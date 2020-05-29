Epidemic process in Russia is on steady decline — chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The epidemic process in Russia has entered the phase of a steady decline, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Anna Popova, said on Friday.

"As the number of people who are being tested [for the novel coronavirus] grows, we see a declining number of confirmed cases daily. This demonstrates that the epidemic process is on decline, with no setbacks taking place in any of the [Russian] regions as of today," she said in an interview to the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show, a fragment of which was posted by the show’s host Pavel Zarubin on Instagram.

Russia’s chief sanitary doctor said that by now, more than 10 million novel coronavirus tests have been carried out.

"This is a huge figure for the population of the Russian Federation, which is significant for us," Popova said.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.