Coronavirus tally in Portugal nears 32,000

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. As many as 350 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Portugal over the past day and the overall number of such cases reached 31,946, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Fourteen coronavirus patients died during the day, bringing the death toll up to 1,383. By now, as many as 18,900 patients have recovered.

A state of emergency was in place in Portugal over the coronavirus epidemic before May 2. The authorities began to lift coronavirus lockdowns from May 4.