Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 11,300, deaths climb to 241

Over the past 24 hours, one person died from the virus-related causes, the death rate stands at 2.13%. In a single day, 4,534 people were tested for the virus, with 25 tests coming back positive. Moreover, 6,438 people recovered. The number of newly confirmed infections decreased slightly, as Wednesday’s figures showed 48 new infections.

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 25 in the past 24 hours to reach 11,300, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 241, the national health ministry said Thursday.

Overall, 622 people are taken to hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 229,485 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,807,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 357,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,510,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.