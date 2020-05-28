Coronavirus deaths in Belgium rise by 31 over day

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus deaths in Belgium over the past day increased by 31 and reached 9,388 in total, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belgium over the past 24 hours rose by 257 and amounted to 57,849. The ministry confirmed that the downward trend in the pandemic’s development in the country continues.

Quarantine in Belgium was introduced on March 14, after which educational, cultural, and public institutions closed and students were transferred to distance learning. The authorities banned mass events and trips around the country.

Starting from May 4, Belgium has been gradually lifting the quarantine, mandating the population to wear protective masks in public.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,807,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 357,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,510,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 379,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 150,993 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.