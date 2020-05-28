Ukraine reports 477 new coronavirus cases in past day, overall number exceeds 22,000

KIEV, May 28./TASS/. Ukraine reported 477 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of diagnosed cases rising to 22,382, Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov told a briefing on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 477 people were diagnosed with coronavirus, including 32 children and 104 medical workers. As many as 141 people were hospitalized and 444 recovered," the minister said. Thus, the increase in the new cases is about 50% as compared with the day earlier when 321 patients tested positive. The number of new infections was once again higher than the number of recoveries. Eleven people died in the past 24 hours, the minister said.

Stepanov specified that children account for 7.3% of the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country (1,627 cases) and medics for 19.4% (4,345 cases). As many as 8,439 patients have recovered (37.7%) and 669 people have died (almost 3%). A total of 322,746 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 6.9% were positive.

The Rovno Region showed the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (74). Then goes the Lvov Region (70), the Chernovtsi Region (57) as well as capital Kiev (54).

Ukraine confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 3 in the Chernovtsi Region. The government imposed a lockdown on March 17. Ukraine switched to an adaptive lockdown model on May 22 until June 22. This means that quarantine measures are relaxed in the regions based on the decision of local authorities.