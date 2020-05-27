Africa’s coronavirus deaths top 3,500

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (24,264) and 524 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (783) and 17,967 infections. Algeria reported 617 fatalities and 8,697 cases, while Morocco identified 7,556 cases and 202 deaths. Sudan recorded 3,976 coronavirus infections and 170 deaths.

PRETORIA, May 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 118,927 after increasing by 3,690 in the past 24 hours, while 3,574 patients died from the virus-related causes, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Wednesday.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 8,344 coronavirus infections and 249 fatalities, followed by Ghana (6,964 and 32), Cameroon (5,436 and 177), Guinea (3,358 and 20), Senegal (3,161 and 37), Ivory Coast (2,477 and 30), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2,403 and 67) and Gabon (2,238 and 14).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,701,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 352,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,445,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.