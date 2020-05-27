Post-Soviet security bloc confirms WHO’s leading role in tackling pandemic — statement

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A joint statement by states members of the post-Soviet security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), urges to support the World Health Organization and confirms its leading role in coordinating the global effort to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The statement was adopted in the wake of the CSTO foreign ministers’ meeting held on Tuesday in the format of a video conference.

In the statement, the top diplomats of the CSTO nations declare their unified stance on the need to join forces in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this regard, CSTO member states confirm the World Health Organization’s leading role in international cooperation on health issues and commit themselves to rendering necessary assistance to this organization in its role of a coordinator of international efforts to contain the pandemic," reads the statement, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

States members of the organization are set to continue cooperating closely and coordinating their actions within the framework of international platforms, for the purpose of forging efficient joint measures to tackle the coronavirus.

At the same time, the ministers condemned the policy of political and economic pressure on certain countries, which hinders aid to those affected by the pandemic.

"The CSTO member states call for abandoning unilateral coercive measures not authorized by the UN Security Council, which can reduce a country’s capacity to fight the pandemic, including by hampering the delivery of medicines, medical items and other essentials, and complicate the work of humanitarian missions there," the statement says.

The participants of the event also said the pandemic poses a threat to international security efforts and expressed their concern about the possibility of the virus spreading in countries hit by armed conflicts.

Call for peace

In a separate statement, the ministers expressed their support to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for immediate and global ceasefire in every corner of the globe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In the face of the pandemic, we resolutely declare that the global community needs to focus on a detailed dialogue and joint actions to ensure practical measures to tackle COVID-19 and its aftermath in the first place," the statement says.

At the same time, this call is not applicable to efforts against global terrorist organizations, designated as such by the UN Security Council, the statement says.

COVID-19 pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.