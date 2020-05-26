Russian senior diplomat, leader of Lebanese party discuss situation in Lebanon

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The situation in Lebanon and anti-coronavirus measures were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and leader of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed the current socio-economic situation in Lebanon, including measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection," the ministry said.

"The Russian side reiterated its commitment to the development of traditionally friendly relations with Lebanon and intention to continue to maintain close contacts with the entire spectrum of socio-political forces in that country in the interests of intra-Lebanese accord and Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty," it said.

The conversation was initiated by the Lebanese side.