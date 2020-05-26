Hainan's Sanya launches environmental campaign to preserve lakes and rivers

HAIKOU, May 26. /TASS/. China's resort ciry of Sanya announced the launch of a large-scale environmental campaign to increase the effectiveness of existing measures to protect rivers and freshwater bodies, reported the local administration.

According to the local administration's website, the campaign is aimed at “achieving real, not formal, positive changes” in activities to improve the quality of water resources, which are supervised by officials. According to the new order, close attention will be paid primarily to the implementation of modern methods of monitoring and control.

“Our key task is to improve the condition of rivers and lakes, to make more efforts to ensure the population thrives,” Deputy Mayor of Sanya Zhou Yanhua said at the opening ceremony of the new green initiative.

According to the official, the government also plans to strengthen preventive measures, in particular, by holding special cultural and educational events for both officials and locals. As expected, this will create a particularly favorable atmosphere for tourism in the city.

There are about 45, 200 rivers in China, the basin area of ​​each of which exceeds 50 square kilometers. According to estimates, in total they are 1.5 million km long. What is more, the country has more than 2,800 natural reservoirs, the total area of ​​the water mirror of which reaches 78,000 square kilometers.

The system of responsible persons for rivers and fresh water in China was launched in 2017. In accordance with the decision of the country's top officials, party structures at all levels are required to appoint officials who are responsible for monitoring the quality of water resources in the village, county, city or the whole province. The goal of the national program is to avoid disturbing the ecological balance, as this can lead to dangerous mass diseases and reduces the regions' economic efficiency. At present, there are more than 1.2 million officials responsible for the rivers, and at least 60,000 people responsible for the lakes in China.