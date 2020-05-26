Mongolia offers Russia $1 mln in humanitarian aid amid pandemic

The certificate was handed over to Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Iskander Azizov by Prime Minister Ukhnaaigiin Khurelsukh. The aid initiative was earlier approved by the Mongolian National Security Council.

ULAN BATOR, May 26./TASS/. The Mongolian government has handed over to Russia a certificate for humanitarian assistance worth 1$ million to fight the coronavirus pandemic, MONTSAME news agency reported on Tuesday.

In line with the decision, Mongolia will send meat and meat products to Russia. Agencies in charge of international relations and trade, as well as food and public security have joined the activity to ensure the supply.

This humanitarian aid "will play a major role for strengthening further relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia," the Mongolian side specified.

