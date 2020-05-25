Africa’s coronavirus infections top 110,000

PRETORIA, May 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 110,906, while 3,300 patients died from the virus-related causes, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Monday.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (22,583) and 429 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, reports the highest coronavirus death toll (735) and 16,513 infections. Algeria recorded 600 fatalities and 8,306 cases, while Morocco identified 7,429 cases and 198 deaths.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 7,839 coronavirus infections and 226 fatalities, followed by Ghana (6,683 and 32), Cameroon (4,400 and 159), Guinea (3,275 and 20), Senegal (3,047 and 35), Ivory Coast (2,376 and 30) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2,141 and 62).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.