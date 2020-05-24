Up to 20% of all Muscovites probably had novel coronavirus — expert

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Approximately 15-20% of all residents of Moscow had probably already been exposed to the novel coronavirus pathogen, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS on Saturday.

"A cursory look at the situation allows me to say that, judging from the data from the report made by [Head of the Moscow Department of Healthcare] Alexei Invanovich [Khripun], approximately 15-20% of Moscow residents have already been exposed to this pathogen," he told an online conference devoted to herd immunity to the novel coronavirus in Moscow.

According to Gintsburg, the number of those infected in Moscow is now on decline.

Earlier, Khripun said that about 50,000 Muscovites have been tested for novel coronavirus antibodies, but only 12.5% of them have immunity to the infection.