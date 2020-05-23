Coronavirus recoveries in St. Petersburg exceed 3,000

ST.PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in St. Petersburg exceeds 3,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

In the past day, 265 people were discharged from hospitals in the city, while the total recoveries count reached 3,124. This accounts for nearly 24% of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which stands at 12,955. Some 363 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

St. Petersburg has the highest coronavirus caseloads after Moscow and the Moscow Region. The death toll from COVID-19 in the city has hit 113, with six dead over the past day.

The city authorities earlier introduced a number of restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spread. Elderly people were instructed to self-isolate and are not allowed to visit parks. Wearing face masks and gloves is compulsory in public places. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said this week that the number of coronavirus cases in the city is not declining and all restrictions would remain in force until May 31.