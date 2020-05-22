Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 100,000 in past day

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. More than 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 22, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 4.99 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 22, as many as 4,993,470 novel coronavirus cases and 327,738 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 100,284 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,482.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,220,267. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 54,264 and the number of deaths - by 2,956 and reached 131,605.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 1,966,244 and the number of fatalities is 171,327. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,634 and the number of deaths - by 1,044.

The East Mediterranean region has 389,588 cases and 10,648 fatalities as of May 22. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 13,209 and the number of deaths - by 180.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,525,186), Russia (326,448), Brazil (291,579), the United Kingdom (250,912), Spain (233,037), Italy (228,006), Germany (177,212), Turkey (153,548), France (141,590), and Iran (129,341).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.