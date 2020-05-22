Armenia confirms 322 new coronavirus cases in past day

YEREVAN, Ma 22. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 322 in the past 24 hours to 5,928, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 322 new coronavirus cases were identified. As many as 2,874 patients recovered from the illness while the number of the infected stands at 5,928," the ministry said in a statement.

Four more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 74 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

On May 14, the Armenian authorities extended by 30 days the state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, all types of public transport, kindergartens, fitness centers and shopping malls resumed their operation on May 18.

Although the Armenian authorities have eased economic restrictions, they have warned that tight measures will be introduced in the republic to fight the coronavirus, if the data show an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,198,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 334,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.