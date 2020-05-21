Passengers arriving at Turkey airports to take test for coronavirus, says Culture Minister

ANKARA, May 21. /TASS/. Passengers arriving at busy tourist airports in Turkey will have to take tests for coronavirus if they don’t do such tests 72 hours before their arrival in the country, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"We have created diagnostic centers at the airports , which receive most tourists. We will test guests who did not do tests in the past 72 hours (before arriving in Turkey - TASS)," the minister said.

According to Ersoy, Turkey has a very developed healthcare infrastructure.

"We sent letters of intent, certification criteria, to the relevant ministries of the countries we intend to start air communication with. We also sent them information about the number of hospital beds in intensive care units, the number of mechanical ventilation devices, ambulances, helicopters in our tourist provinces and counties. Through letters and telephone diplomacy, we share our data with more than 70 countries, "he added.

The first coronavirus case in Turkey was confirmed on March 10. It was a local resident who had returned from Europe. To date, total number of people infected in the country has exceeded 152,000,

4, 222 people have died, 113, 987 have recovered.