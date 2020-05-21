Russia to receive $5.6 million worth of US ventilators

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The total cost of 200 American ventilators along with their delivery to Russia amounts to $5.6 million, the US embassy in Russia told reporters Thursday.

"Today, the United States donated and delivered 50 high-quality ventilators to the people of Russia. This represents the first part of a humanitarian donation of a total of 200 much-needed, U.S.-manufactured ventilators to Russia, and is made possible through the generosity of the American people and private industry innovation," the diplomatic mission noted.