Russia to receive $5.6 million worth of US ventilators

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The total cost of 200 American ventilators along with their delivery to Russia amounts to $5.6 million, the US embassy in Russia told reporters Thursday.
"Today, the United States donated and delivered 50 high-quality ventilators to the people of Russia. This represents the first part of a humanitarian donation of a total of 200 much-needed, U.S.-manufactured ventilators to Russia, and is made possible through the generosity of the American people and private industry innovation," the diplomatic mission noted.
The embassy added that the US "is donating 100% of the cost, delivery, and startup supplies for the 200 ventilators being delivered, valued at approximately $5.6 million."
The first US ventilator shipment arrived in Russia earlier in the day, while the second shipment is expected next week.