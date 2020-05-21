Number of coronavirus cases in Poland reaches around 20,000

WARSAW, May 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland amounted to 19,983, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

According to the report, 965 patients with coronavirus died in Poland in total, while 8,452 recovered. Over the past day, 245 new cases were identified. Around 2,300 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals while more than 77,000 people are quarantined at home.

To counter the spread of coronavirus, the Polish authorities introduced a lockdown in mid-March, closed its borders for foreigners, and mandated ​​​​​​everyone entering the country to a 14-day quarantine. People are required to maintain a social distance and wear masks when leaving their houses.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,101,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 329,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 317,554 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 92,681 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,099 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.