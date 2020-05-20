Top Russian, Turkish diplomats talk tourism, fight against coronavirus, says source

ANKARA, May 20. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu have held phone talks, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS Wednesday.

"Our minister had talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The conversation discussed regional issues, tourism and the fight against coronavirus," the source noted.

