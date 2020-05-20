WHO response to novel coronavirus pandemic to be analyzed soon — head

GENEVA, May 20. /TASS/. The World Health Organization will analyze its own response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the organization’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

In his closing remarks at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly, the WHO chief thanked countries for adopting a resolution "which calls for an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response - including, but not limited to, WHO’s performance."

"As I said yesterday, I will initiate such an evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment," he said.

"We welcome any initiative to strengthen global health security, and to strengthen WHO, and to be more safe," the official continued. "As always, WHO remains fully committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement. We want accountability more than anyone."

In his letter to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US President Donald Trump gave the organization 30 days to guarantee reforms Washington insists on. Otherwise, he warned, the United States will ultimately stop financing if this international organization and revise its membership.

On April 14, Trump said the United States had suspended payment its contribution to the WHO until the organization’s role in covering up the coronavirus spread data was investigated and analyzed.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WHO, accusing it of focusing only on China although being sponsored by the United States. He claimed the WHO’s anti-coronavirus measures were wrong.

In turn, WHO Director Geneal Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on April 22, that US financial support for healthcare goals in other nations is important for US itself. "I hope the US believes this [financial support of the WHO] is an important investment not just to help others, but for the US to stay safe also," Ghebreyesus said. "For US to remain safe the investment in other countries is very important.".