75 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow, death toll reaching 1,726

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Seventy-five more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has reached 1,726.

"Seventy-five coronavirus-positive patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia has died in Moscow," the center said, adding that all had concurrent diseases.

The center warned people against indulging in self-treatment, saying it is necessary to call a doctor if symptoms of an acute respiratory disease appear.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,905,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 320,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 76,130 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,837fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.