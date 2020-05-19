Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia up to 10,733, with 234 fatalities

BELGRADE, May 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has risen by 34 over the past day and reached 10,733, with 234 fatalities, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Three patients died during the day. The mortality rate is 2.18% As many as 6,298 people were tested for the novel coronavirus during the day. A total of 4,904 people have recovered.

In all, 808 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals. As many as 190,683 people have been tested for coronavirus since the epidemic outbreak.

Serbia earlier asked Russia’s assistance to help it cope with the coronavirus epidemic. Russian military medics, virologists and specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops stayed on the anti-coronavirus mission in Serbia from April 3 to May 18. According to Russia’s defense ministry, Russian specialists have disinfected 376 facilities with more than 1.685 million square meters of indoor premises and about 500,000 square meters of motor roards. Russian military medics examined 881 coronavirus patients.