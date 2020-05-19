Russian, German top diplomats call for coordination of global anti-coronavirus efforts

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas, have called for coordinating global efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone talks.

"The ministers spoke in favor of coordination of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed the hope the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly will help do it," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats touched upon the topic of the implementation of the agreements reached by the Normandy Four leaders during their Paris summit in later 2019. "The sides discussed issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Sergey Lavrov stressed that it is necessary to push Kiev towards unconditional and complete implementation of the agreements that were reached after the summit of the Normandy Four leaders on December 9, 2019 in Paris and are to be realized via the Contact Group mechanisms," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Lavrov noted that Maas’s words about the inadmissibility of distorting the historic truth about World War II in his article in Der Spiegel’s May 8 issue sounded especially topical in the year of the 75th anniversary of Europe’s liberation from Nazism.

The conversation was initiated by the German side.